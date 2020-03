Sports

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem defeated Kellogg 63-48 in the opening round of the 3A state boys basketball tournament.

The Diggers were led by Tanner Harris with 19 points. Crew Clark and Hadley Miller each pitched in 11 points.

Gavin Luna paced Kellogg with 12 points. Graden Nearing was right behind him with 11 points. Koby Luna added ten points.

Sugar-Salem moves on to the semifinals Friday against either Homedale or Filer.