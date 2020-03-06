Blackfoot falls to Minico at 4A tournament

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot lost to Minico 53-44 in the 4A state boys basketball tournament on Friday. The loss eliminates the Broncos and ends their season.

Jett Shelley led Blackfoot with 17 points. Carter Layton provided the Broncos with 11 points. Reece Robinson added seven points.

Minico got 18 points from Kasen Carpenter to lead all scorers. Rylan Chandler put up 16 points. Brevin Trenkle pitched in eight points.

The Broncos finish the season with a 12-14 overall record.