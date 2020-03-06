Idaho Falls reaches consolation final

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls knocked off Bishop Kelly 58-52 to reach the 4A boys basketball consolation final. Dylan Seeley led the Tigers with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Jaxon Sorenson scored 14 points. Keynion Clark added 11 points.

Aiden McGarvin topped the Knights scoring with 16 points. Nate Johnson and Nick Wolter each provided ten points.

Idaho Falls will play either Minico or Blackfoot in Saturday's 4A consolation game at 9:15 am at Borah High School.