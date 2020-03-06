Malad reaches 2A consolation game

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Malad extended their season one more game with a 51-37 win over Grangeville at the 2A state boys basketball tournament.

The Dragons got 12 points from Davis Larsen to lead all scorers. Trevor Howe, Grayson Tripp, and Tom Simpson all proved Malad with nine points.

Grangeville's offense was led by Aiden Anderson with 11 points. Kyle Frie added ten points.

Malad faces New Plymouth Saturday at 9:15 am in the 2A consolation game at Capital High School.