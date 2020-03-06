Snake River tops Marsh Valley in overtime to reach consolation game

Sports

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River outlasted conference foe Marsh Valley 66-60 in overtime at the 3A state boys basketball tournament Friday. It was the fifth time the Panthers and Eagles had faced off in a month.

The Panthers were led by Treyton Young with 20 points. Noah Watt scored 15 points. Trey Poulter added 11 points for Snake River.

Cody Hansen and Bracken Howell each scored 16 points to lead Marsh Valley's offense. Stanton Howell provided nine points.

Marsh Valley ends the season with a 16-12 overall record. Snake River moves on to the 3A consolation game Saturday. The Panthers take the floor against Kellogg at 9:15 am at Meridian High School.