Idaho Falls season ends with loss to Minico

Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Minico defeated Idaho Falls 55-51 in the 4A consolation game at Borah High School on Saturday.

Keynion Clark had a solid game for the Tigers. He scored 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He also blocked four shots. Jaxon Sorenson pitched in 12 points and three blocks. Spencer Moore added nine points.

Kasen Carpenter scored 25 points to lead the Spartans. Brevin Trenkle put up 12 points. Rylan Chandler provided nine points.

Idaho Falls ends their final season in 4A with a 20-8 record. Next year the Tigers will move up to 5A.