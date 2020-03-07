Mackay beats Garden Valley in a 1AD2 shootout

Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mackay outgunned Garden Valley 97-80 in a high scoring 1AD2 state boys basketball tournament game. The two teams combined to hit 27 three points shots.

The Miners were led by Kyle Peterson with 34 points. He hit six threes on nine attempts. Kolton Holt gave Mackay 25 points. Chase Green added 13 points. Jacoda Whitworth also reached double figures with ten points.

Covy Kelly paced the Wolverines offense with 31 points. He hit seven three point shots in 12 tries. Corban Fields scored 15 points. Joaquin Fuhriman put up 12 points for Garden Valley.

Mackay plays Carey in the 1AD2 consolation game Saturday at 9:15 am at Caldwell High School.