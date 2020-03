Sports

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Malad takes down New Plymouth 46-40 Saturday to win the 2A state consolation trophy.

The Dragons were led by Trevor Howe with 15 points. Traven Ward scored 11 points. Tom Simpson added nine points.

Derek Hampton topped the Pilgrims with 15 points. Jesus Valdez provided seven points. New Plymouth got five points each from Cooper Ricks and Tony Ray.

Malad finishes the 2019-2020 season with a 19-10 overall record.