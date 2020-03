Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Mackay took care of Carey 62-54 Saturday to win the 1AD2 consolation championship.

Chase Green led the way for the Miners with 24 points. Kyle Peterson put up ten points. Kolton Holt added eight points and 13 rebounds.

Carey's offense wad led by Brigham Parke with 22 points. Hunter Smith scored 19 points. Dallin Parke provided seven points.

Mackay finishes the season with a 21-5 overall record.