North Gem falls to Dietrich in 1AD2 3rd place game

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - North Gem loses to Dietrich 78-65 Saturday in the 1AD2 third place game.

The Cowboys got another big game from James Bodily. He led all scorers with 34 points. He also registered five blocks. Bodily averaged 31.3 points per game for the tournament.

Logan Corta added 11 points for North Gem. Chayce Low pitched in seven points.

The Blue Devils were led by Brady Power with 23 points. Jeff Shaw put up 14 points. Kyler Robertson had 13 points. Rhys Dill scored 12 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked three shots.

North Gem ends the season with a 17-7 overall record.