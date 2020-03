Sports

MERIDIAN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Snake River beat Kellogg 47-42 Saturday to claim the 3A consolation crown.

The Panthers were led by Michael Ibarra with 14 points. Bridger Wray added 12 points. Treyton Young pitched in seven points.

Graden Nearing topped the Wildcats scoring with 17 points. Taylor Bush, Tyler Oertli, Brandon Miller, and Gavin Luna all scored five points.

Snake River ends the season with a 15-10 overall record.