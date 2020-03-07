Stoddard leads Grace to 1AD1 title game

Sports

CALDWELL, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Gage Stoddard scored 30 points to lift Grace past Lapwai 57-48 and into the 1Ad1 state championship game. The Grizzlies will look to win its first state title since 2003.

Stoddard shot 10/21 from the field en route to his game high point total. Ivor Gibbs gave the Grizzlies a double-double with 12 points and ten rebounds. Stocton Lloyd and Jordan Mansfield each scored seven points.

Lapwai was led by Titus Yearout's 22 points. Kross Taylor pitched in 14 points. Alexander Ellenwood added six points.

Grace faces Ambrose for the state championship Saturday at 11:30 am at the Ford Idaho Center.