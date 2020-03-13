Skip to Content
Sobolewski surprised by Bengals success, excited for future

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The future is bright for Idaho State women's basketball. Head Coach Seton Sobolewski is excited for next season.

Following the Bengals loss to Idaho in the Big Sky semifinals, Sobolewski said that Estafania Ors would be back next season. Ors was the only senior on the roster this season, but went down with injury early in the year.

Ors returning means the Bengals could potentially bring back an entire roster that overachieved to win 18 games. Sobolewski said this group surprised him more than any he had coached in his 12 years at Idaho State.

