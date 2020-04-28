ISU’s Udengwu to test NBA waters

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Chidi Udengwu won the Most Inspirational Player award for Idaho State men's basketball. Now he hopes to inspire much more than his Bengal teammates.

The California native announced Tuesday via social media he is starting the process to enter the 2020 NBA draft. Udengwu also announced he is hiring an agent.

In the post he wrote that his two years at Idaho State has taught him so much both on and off the court. He thanked both his coaches, trainers, family and supporters.

Udengwu added that it was always his dream to play in the NBA and is excited to take the next step. He closed by saying "my journey will be inspiring to kids and athletes all over the globe."

The 6'7" forward played in all 30 games for the Bengals averaging 7.3 points per game and 5.4 rebounds per game.