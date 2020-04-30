Chidi Udengwu ready to chase NBA dream

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The last Idaho State Bengal to play in the NBA was Jeff Cook in 1988. Chidi Udengwu wants the be the next one. Udengwu announced on social media he is entering the NBA draft.

He knows there is work to do to make it at the next level. "I just know for me personally in need to get stronger. I mean just keep touching up on my game. There's always room for improvement."

Udengwu believes he has the abilities to play pro basketball. "For sure my work ethic. I pride myself on that. Other than that on the basketball court, I have an extremely high IQ. I think I have intangibles that other people lack such as I play hard defense all the time."

At Idaho State he was listed as a forward. He sees his future elsewhere on the court. "I feel like at the next level I can play my natural position which is point guard. Pretty much one through three."

The Bengals most inspirational player hopes his journey can inspire others. "Coming out of high school I had no offers. So I went to prep school for one year. Coming out of prep school I had no offers, so I went to junior college. Coming out of junior college I only had three offers."

His persistence leaves an inspiring message for all. "Always stay ready. Always believe in yourself and never doubt yourself."