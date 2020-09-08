Skyline takes over number one in 4A football media poll

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline is the new number one team in the 4A high school football media poll. The Grizzlies win over Thunder Ridge on Friday earned them enough votes to finally overtake Bishop Kelly for the top spot. Skyline fell one vote short last week.

There was no change in the 5A media poll. Both Rigby and Highland held their spots at 3 and 5. The Trojans beat Post Falls on Friday. Highland defeated Logan, Utah.

Blackfoot was the only other east Idaho team in the 4A rankings. The Broncos hold the three spot after knocking off Idaho Falls on Friday.

Sugar-Salem handled Shelley to get all 12 first place votes in the 3A poll. The Diggers are the only 3A team in the poll this week. Marsh Valley fell out of the poll after a home loss to Teton.

East Idaho claimed four of the top five spots in this week's 2A poll. West Side crushed Snake River to hold on the top spot. North Fremont stays at number two.

Aberdeen made a big jump after knocking down Declo. The Hornets were number three last week. The Tigers claim that spot this week after not receiving any votes before. Firth also joined the rankings this week after blanking Soda Springs.

Butte County slips a spot in the 1A-D1 rankings down to 3. The Pirates lost to Dietrich. The Blue Devils are ranked number 2 in the 1AD2 poll. Rockland is right behind Dietrich at 3 after rounding Hansen Friday afternoon.

The entire poll can be found below:

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 2

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (11) 1-0 59 1 Rocky Mountain 1-0 44 2 Rigby (1) 2-0 35 3 Eagle 1-0 29 4 Highland 2-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Lewiston 6.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Skyline (7) 2-0 54 2 Bishop Kelly (5) 0-0 50 1 Blackfoot 2-0 37 3 Middleton 1-0 23 4 Vallivue 2-0 7 —

Others receiving votes: Pocatello 5, Mountain Home 4.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Sugar-Salem (12) 2-0 60 1 Homedale 1-0 44 2 Gooding 2-0 39 3 Kimberly 2-0 13 — Fruitland 2-0 13 —

Others receiving votes: Weiser 5, South Fremont 4, Marsh Valley 2.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (12) 2-0 60 1 North Fremont 1-0 48 2 Aberdeen 2-0 20 — Melba 0-1 12 5 Firth 1-1 10 —

Others receiving votes: Bear Lake 8, Grangeville 6, New Plymouth 5, St. Maries 4, Marsing 4, Declo 3.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (11) 1-0 59 1 Oakley (1) 2-0 49 2 Lighthouse Christian 1-0 33 4 Butte County 1-1 14 3 Raft River 1-1 9 —

Others receiving votes: Clearwater Valley 7, Genesee 5, Grace 2, Wilder 1, Murtaugh 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (12) 2-0 60 1 Dietrich 2-0 48 2 Rockland 2-0 30 5 Horseshoe Bend 2-0 21 — Mullan 2-0 14 —

Others receiving votes: Kendrick 5, Garden Valley 2.

Voters:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Allan Steele, Post Register

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal