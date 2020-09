Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Hillcrest honored its senior class with a 42-28 win over Madison Friday. The Knights bounced back after a loss to Vallivue last week. The Bobcats have dropped their first three to start the season.

Hillcrest (2-1) will get a tougher 5A test when the visit defending state champion Rigby next week. Madison (0-3) will make a second straight trip to Thunder Stadium to take on Bonneville.