Blackfoot new number one in 4A media poll

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - For the second straight week there is a new number one team in the 4A football state media poll. Blackfoot takes over the top spot after the top two teams from last week lost on Friday. The Broncos improved to 3-0 with a win over Snake River.

Skyline swapped spots with Blackfoot. The Grizzlies lost to the defending 5A state champion Rigby Trojans.

The loss dropped Skyline down from one down to three. Skyline still picked up four first place votes. The Grizzlies visit Blackfoot on Friday.

Pocatello entered the top five after beating Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The Indians are 3-0.

There wasn't much change elsewhere in the week 3 poll. Rigby tied Rocky Mountain for number two in the 5A poll. The Trojans were third last week.

Highland held at number five after beating Century. Both the Rams and the Pocatello will be ranked for the Black and Blue Bowl this Friday at Iron Horse Stadium.

Sugar-Salem stayed solidly number one in the 3A poll. The Diggers got all 13 first place votes. They host Marsh Valley on Friday.

West Side and North Fremont held firm in the top two spots in the 2A poll. Firth jumped up a spot to number four. Aberdeen slipped down from three to five after a road loss to South Fremont on Friday.

Butte County slipped down a spot to number five in the 1AD1 poll. Rockland remains third in the 1AD2 poll after a 3-0 start.

Here is the entire poll:

STATE MEDIA POLL

Week 3

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (10) 2-0 62 1

t-2. Rigby (2) 3-0 42 3

t-2. Rocky Mountain 2-0 42 2 Eagle (1) 2-0 36 4 Highland 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: None.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Blackfoot (6) 3-0 55 3 Middleton (3) 2-0 49 4 Skyline (4) 2-1 41 1 Vallivue 3-0 24 5 Pocatello 3-0 15 —

Others receiving votes: Emmett 5, Bishop Kelly 5, Hillcrest 1.

CLASS 3A

Sugar-Salem (13) 3-0 65 1 Gooding 3-0 45 3 Kimberly 3-0 37 t-4 Homedale 1-1 23 2 Fruitland 2-0 14 t-4

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 10, Weiser 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (13) 3-0 65 1 North Fremont 2-0 52 2 Melba 1-1 25 4 Firth 2-1 20 5 Aberdeen 2-1 15 3

Others receiving votes: New Plymouth 9, Grangeville 7, Cole Valley Christian 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (13) 2-0 65 1 Oakley 3-0 52 2 Lighthouse Christian 2-0 34 3 Raft River 2-1 20 5 Butte County 1-1 12 4

Others receiving votes: Genesee 8, Lapwai 2, Notus 2.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (13) 3-0 65 1 Dietrich 3-0 52 2 Rockland 3-0 34 3 Mullan-St. Regis 3-0 27 5 Horseshoe Bend 2-1 9 4

Others receiving votes: Kendrick 4, Garden Valley 4.

VOTERS:

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Paul Kingsbury, IdahoSports.com

Jay Tust, KTVB