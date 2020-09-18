Idaho State coaches at ease with new start dates

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State Director of Athletics Pauline Thiros says a lot of work has been going on behind the scenes to get her programs ready.

The NCAA's decision to start basketball on Novemeber 25 as given men's coach Ryan Looney and Seton Soblewski a sense of calmness.

Head football coach, Rob Phenicie is hopeful that the Big Sky announces a schedule soon. He is happy that the FCS Playoffs returned to their "old-school" format of letting 16 teams in the tournament.