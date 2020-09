Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Third-ranked Skyline started High Country Conference play with a win over first-ranked Blackfoot, 14-3.

The Grizzlies were the top-team in the 4A Media Poll in week 3, but their loss to Rigby knocked them down. Skyline hopes to be ranked back at the top spot in Week 5.

Skyline hosts Bonneville on Homecoming next Friday. Blackfoot travels to Preston on September 25.