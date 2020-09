Sports

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Sugar-Salem used a game winning extra point from their Homecoming Queen Sunny Bennion to beat Marsh Valley, 7-6.

The Diggers improve to 4-0 and have a bye week next Friday. They return to action on October 2 against Preston.

Marsh Valley drops their third straight game and is off next Friday as well. They play South Fremont on October 2.