RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bear Lake got ahead early to shut down Ririe 43-0 on Friday.

Bear Lake (2-2, 0-0) will have a tough test next week. They will try to end West Side's 14 game winning streak at home to open conference play. Ririe (1-3, 0-0) starts its conference schedule with a home game against Salmon.