Idaho State women’s basketball selects all-decade team for 2010’s
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University revealed the final members of the women's basketball all-decade team on Thursday. To be eligible, a student-athlete had to have played at least one year between the 2010-11 and 2019-2020 academic years.
The Bengals have released three names per week over the past three weeks. The all-decade team honors nine players who have made significant impact to the Idaho State women's basketball program over the past ten years.
Here is the full list:
Chelsea Pickering 2007-2012
Apiphany Woods 2014-2016
Brooke Blair 2015-2018
Ashleigh Vella 2009-2013
Freya Newton 2014-2017
Saylair Grandon 2015-2019
Kaela Oakes 2009-2013
Grace Kenyon 2013-2019
Lindsey Reed 2010-2014
