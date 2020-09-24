Idaho State women’s basketball selects all-decade team for 2010’s

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State University revealed the final members of the women's basketball all-decade team on Thursday. To be eligible, a student-athlete had to have played at least one year between the 2010-11 and 2019-2020 academic years.

The Bengals have released three names per week over the past three weeks. The all-decade team honors nine players who have made significant impact to the Idaho State women's basketball program over the past ten years.

Here is the full list:

Chelsea Pickering 2007-2012

Apiphany Woods 2014-2016

Brooke Blair 2015-2018

Ashleigh Vella 2009-2013

Freya Newton 2014-2017

Saylair Grandon 2015-2019

Kaela Oakes 2009-2013

Grace Kenyon 2013-2019

Lindsey Reed 2010-2014