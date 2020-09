Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Highland Rams sit atop the 5A conference standings with their 30-14 win over Madison on Friday night.

The Rams struggled in the first half moving the football. In the second-half they scored 21 points at Bobcat Stadium.

Highland will not play Thunder Ridge next Friday. The Rams will have a bye week before playing Skyview in Nampa on October 9.

Madison hosts Skyline next Friday night.