Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello shut down Burley 37-6 on Senior Night at Iron Horse Stadium.

The old Great Basin 10 matchup between the Indians and Bobcats was no more this year with Pocatello splitting up into a new conference with Century and Preston.

Pocatello hosts Shelley next Friday in their final non-conference game of the year.