Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby went on the road and beat Idaho Falls 43-20 Friday. The Trojans have won 16 straight games dating back to last season.

Rigby (6-0, 2-0) travels to Blackfoot next week. Idaho Falls (0-6, 0-2) will get ready to face rival Skyline in the Emotion Bowl on Saturday October 10.