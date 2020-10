Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Shelley beat Bonneville 21-13 for its first conference win on Friday. The Russets have collected three wins this season after going winless last season. The Bees are still looking for a win in 2020.

Shelley (3-3, 1-1) will travel south to face Pocatello next week. Bonneville (0-5, 0-2) faces Hillcrest for the Civil War rivalry game.