Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline traveled to Madison and kept the Bobcats winless with a 46-15 victory.

This was the first of two 5A matchups in back-to-back weeks for the Grizzlies. Skyline hosts Idaho Falls in the Emotion Bowl next Saturday at Ravsten Stadium.

Madison picks up their third loss to a 4A school tonight. The Bobcats look for their first win next Friday in Bonneville County at Thunder Ridge.