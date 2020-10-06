Pocatello football game against Shelley canceled due to COVID-19

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Pocatello high school is canceling Friday night's football game due to exposure to COVID-19. Shelley will now get an unexpected bye instead of traveling Iron Horse Stadium this week.

According to head coach David Spillet, the team came in contact with someone who tested positive for the Coronavirus. It is not known if any of the players tested positive.

The non-conference game is not likely to be rescheduled considering neither Pocatello or Shelley have any open dates prior to the start of the playoffs.

Pocatello's next scheduled game is a visit to Preston on October 16. Shelley will host Blackfoot that same night.