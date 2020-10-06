Rigby-Blackfoot football game called off due to COVID-19

Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Another high school football game is off the schedule this Friday due to COVID-19. Blackfoot's home game against Rigby is canceled.

Blackfoot athletic director Cody Shelley confirmed that the coronavirus concern is with their team. Rigby head coach Armando Gonzalez tells Local News 8 that the Trojans are "fine".

Earlier Tuesday, Pocatello had to cancel its football game on Friday against Shelley. That makes two high school football games in east Idaho canceled this week due to COVID concerns.

It appears unlikely that either of the two games will be rescheduled. Both are non-conference matchups. None of the four teams involved have any open dates available before the state playoffs begin on October 30.