Madison at Thunder Ridge football game moved to Monday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Friday's high school football game between Madison and Thunder Ridge is now on Monday. The postponement is due to COVID. The game will be Monday night at 7pm at Thunder Ridge High school.

The move will also affect Madison's upcoming game against Idaho Falls. It is being pushed back to Saturday, October 17. A kickoff time is still to be determined.

This is the third high school football game on this week's schedule to be affected by COVID. On Tuesday, Shelley at Pocatello and Rigby at Blackfoot were both cancelled.