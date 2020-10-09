Friday high school football scores – October 9
Highland 38
Skyview 23
Madison
Thunder Ridge - Monday
Idaho Falls
Skyline - Tomorrow, 4:00 pm
Preston 24
Century 61
Bonneille 6
Hillcrest 49
Soda Sptings
American Falls
Marsh Valley 21
Snake River 23
Teton 7
Sugar-Salem 27
North Fremont 22
Aberdeen 14
Bear Lake 20
Malad 8
Salmon
Firth
Ririe 0
West Jefferson 14
Rockland 56
Shoshone 14
Grace 22
Lighthouse Christian 38
Butte County 22
Challis 8
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL
Evanston 7
Jackson Hole 58
Pinedale
Lovell
Big Piney 21
Mountain View 37
Cody 14
Star Valley 21
