today at 10:25 pm
Published 9:32 pm

Friday high school football scores – October 9

Highland 38
Skyview 23

Madison
Thunder Ridge - Monday

Idaho Falls
Skyline - Tomorrow, 4:00 pm

Preston 24
Century 61

Bonneille 6
Hillcrest 49

Soda Sptings
American Falls

Marsh Valley 21
Snake River 23

Teton 7
Sugar-Salem 27

North Fremont 22
Aberdeen 14

Bear Lake 20
Malad 8

Salmon
Firth

Ririe 0
West Jefferson 14

Rockland 56
Shoshone 14

Grace 22
Lighthouse Christian 38

Butte County 22
Challis 8

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL
Evanston 7
Jackson Hole 58

Pinedale
Lovell

Big Piney 21
Mountain View 37

Cody 14
Star Valley 21

