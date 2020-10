Sports

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - It took overtime for Snake River to beat Marsh Valley, 23-21.

The Panthers took the lead on a two-point conversion and shut down the Eagles. Snake River is on a two-game win streak with the victory.

Snake River travels to American Falls for its conference finale next Friday.

Marsh Valley looks to get back on track when they travel to fifth-ranked Gooding next Friday.