Looney is counting on returners to make an impact

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After their first official practice, Idaho State men's basketball coach Ryan Looney felt optimistic about the season.

Despite having only three players back who played minutes last season, Looney is looking forward to his redshirt guys playing.

Highland High School alum Daxton Carr and Preston High School alum Brayden Parker are back after redshirting.

In addition to his returners, the second-year head coach is happy he has depth this year.

"I think there's a lot of things that I like," Looney said. "I think we're playing harder than we were a year ago at this time. I think we have more depth at the point guard position than we did a year ago. I think our team shoots it a lot better, and we're definitely a lot bigger too. So normally all those things would be pretty good signs, but we know that we got our work cut out and we have a long ways to go before we play a game here too."