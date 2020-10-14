Very little change in new high school football media poll

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side all stay on top of the lates high school football media poll. In fact, there wasn't much change at all from last week.

The only difference involving east Idaho teams from last week was Firth. The Cougars replaced Aberdeen in the 2A rankings coming in at 5th. The Tigers fall out of the poll after being number 4 last week.

Here is the entire poll:

Week 7

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Coeur d'Alene (9) 5-0 57 1 Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2 Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3 Highland 6-1 22 4 Eagle 3-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Capital 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1 Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2 Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3 Vallivue 6-1 25 4 Pocatello 5-1 13 5

Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1 Kimberly 6-0 47 2 Fruitland 5-0 29 3 Homedale 4-1 25 4 Gooding 6-1 18 5

Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

West Side (12) 6-0 60 1 North Fremont 5-0 48 2 Melba 4-1 36 3 Declo 5-2 16 5 Firth 4-2 10 —

Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.

CLASS 1A DIVISION I

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1 Oakley 6-0 48 2 Raft River 5-1 35 3 Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5 Notus 6-0 11 —

Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.

CLASS 1A DIVISION II

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

Carey (11) 40 59 1 Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2 Kendrick 4-1 31 3 Mullan 6-1 28 4 Garden Valley 4-3 10 5

Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.

Voters:

Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune

Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press

Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK

Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle

Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman

Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review

Jim Church, KORT-FM

Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal

Allan Steele, Post Register

John Wustrow, Idaho Press

Brittany Cooper, KMVT

Jay Tust, KTVB