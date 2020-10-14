Very little change in new high school football media poll
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Skyline, Sugar-Salem, and West Side all stay on top of the lates high school football media poll. In fact, there wasn't much change at all from last week.
The only difference involving east Idaho teams from last week was Firth. The Cougars replaced Aberdeen in the 2A rankings coming in at 5th. The Tigers fall out of the poll after being number 4 last week.
Here is the entire poll:
Week 7
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Coeur d'Alene (9) 5-0 57 1
- Rigby (3) 6-0 48 2
- Rocky Mountain 4-0 39 3
- Highland 6-1 22 4
- Eagle 3-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Capital 1.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Skyline (11) 6-1 55 1
- Blackfoot (1) 5-1 46 2
- Bishop Kelly 4-1 32 3
- Vallivue 6-1 25 4
- Pocatello 5-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa 7, Moscow 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Sugar-Salem (12) 6-0 60 1
- Kimberly 6-0 47 2
- Fruitland 5-0 29 3
- Homedale 4-1 25 4
- Gooding 6-1 18 5
Others receiving votes: South Fremont 1.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- West Side (12) 6-0 60 1
- North Fremont 5-0 48 2
- Melba 4-1 36 3
- Declo 5-2 16 5
- Firth 4-2 10 —
Others receiving votes: Aberdeen 9, Grangeville 1.
CLASS 1A DIVISION I
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Prairie (12) 5-0 60 1
- Oakley 6-0 48 2
- Raft River 5-1 35 3
- Lighthouse Christian 5-1 17 5
- Notus 6-0 11 —
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9.
CLASS 1A DIVISION II
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
- Carey (11) 40 59 1
- Dietrich (1) 7-0 49 2
- Kendrick 4-1 31 3
- Mullan 6-1 28 4
- Garden Valley 4-3 10 5
Others receiving votes: Horseshoe Bend 2, Watersprings 1.
Voters:
Donn Walden, Lewiston Tribune
Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press
Dylan Carder, KIFI/KIDK
Fred Davis, Bingham News Chronicle
Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman
Dave Nichols, Spokesman-Review
Jim Church, KORT-FM
Andrew Houghton, Idaho State Journal
Allan Steele, Post Register
John Wustrow, Idaho Press
Brittany Cooper, KMVT
Jay Tust, KTVB
