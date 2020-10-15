Big Sky releases 2020-21 basketball schedules
FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The Big Sky conference introduced a new model for its men's and women's basketball schedule on Thursday.
The 11 week schedule will provide 20 games for each team. Schools will play four opponents twice at home and four different opponents twice on the road. There will be two home and away series with two additional opponents.
The new format will provide each team with a 20 game schedule while reducing travel. Big Sky play will begin on December 9th.
Here is the schedule for the Idaho State men's team:
Dec 9/10: at Northern Colorado
Dec 31: vs. Weber State
Jan 2: at Weber State
Jan 7/9: at Northern Arizona
Jan 14/16: vs. Sacramento State
Jan 21/23: at Portland State
Jan 28/30: vs. Southern Utah
Feb 11/13: vs. Idaho
Feb 18: at Mont. St
Feb 20: vs. Montana State
Feb 25/27: vs. Montana
March 4/6: at Eastern Washington
Here is the schedule for Idaho State Women's basketball:
Dec 9/10: vs Northern Colorado
Dec 31: at Weber State
Jan 2: vs Weber State
Jan 7/9: vs No. Arizona
Jan 14/16: at Sacramento State
Jan 21/23: vs. Portland State
Jan 28/30: at Southern Utah
Feb 11/13: at Idaho
Feb 18: vs. Montana State
Feb 20: at Montana State
Feb 25/27: at Montana
March 4/6: vs. Eastern Washington
The Big Sky Conference championships will be March 8-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.
