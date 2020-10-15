Big Sky releases 2020-21 basketball schedules

Sports

FARMINGTON, Utah (KIFI/KIDK) - The Big Sky conference introduced a new model for its men's and women's basketball schedule on Thursday.

The 11 week schedule will provide 20 games for each team. Schools will play four opponents twice at home and four different opponents twice on the road. There will be two home and away series with two additional opponents.

The new format will provide each team with a 20 game schedule while reducing travel. Big Sky play will begin on December 9th.

Here is the schedule for the Idaho State men's team:

Dec 9/10: at Northern Colorado

Dec 31: vs. Weber State

Jan 2: at Weber State

Jan 7/9: at Northern Arizona

Jan 14/16: vs. Sacramento State

Jan 21/23: at Portland State

Jan 28/30: vs. Southern Utah

Feb 11/13: vs. Idaho

Feb 18: at Mont. St

Feb 20: vs. Montana State

Feb 25/27: vs. Montana

March 4/6: at Eastern Washington

Here is the schedule for Idaho State Women's basketball:

Dec 9/10: vs Northern Colorado

Dec 31: at Weber State

Jan 2: vs Weber State

Jan 7/9: vs No. Arizona

Jan 14/16: at Sacramento State

Jan 21/23: vs. Portland State

Jan 28/30: at Southern Utah

Feb 11/13: at Idaho

Feb 18: vs. Montana State

Feb 20: at Montana State

Feb 25/27: at Montana

March 4/6: vs. Eastern Washington

The Big Sky Conference championships will be March 8-13 at Idaho Central Arena in Boise.