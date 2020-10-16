Friday high school football scores – October 16
Rigby 28
Highland 20
Thunder Ridge
Bonneville (Saturday, 2;00 PM)
Idaho Falls
Madison (Saturday, 5;00 PM)
Pocatello
Preston
Blackfoot
Shelley
Hillcrest 15
Skyline 55
Marsh Valley 6
Gooding 36 (THUR)
Snake River
American Falls
Sugar-Salem
South Fremont
Bear Lake
Soda Springs
Aberdeen
West Side
Ririe 0
North Fremont 46
Firth
West Jefferson
Challis
Grace
Raft River 58
Butte County 6
North Gem 20
Watersprings 28
Rockland
Castleford
WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL
Jackson Hole 21
Powell 14
Lyman
Pinedale
Big Piney
Cokeville
Comments