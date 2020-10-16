Skip to Content
Friday high school football scores – October 16

Rigby 28
Highland 20

Thunder Ridge
Bonneville (Saturday, 2;00 PM)

Idaho Falls
Madison (Saturday, 5;00 PM)

Pocatello
Preston

Blackfoot
Shelley

Hillcrest 15
Skyline 55

Marsh Valley 6
Gooding 36 (THUR)

Snake River
American Falls

Sugar-Salem
South Fremont

Bear Lake
Soda Springs

Aberdeen
West Side

Ririe 0
North Fremont 46

Firth
West Jefferson

Challis
Grace

Raft River 58
Butte County 6

North Gem 20
Watersprings 28

Rockland
Castleford

WYOMING H.S. FOOTBALL
Jackson Hole 21
Powell 14

Lyman
Pinedale

Big Piney
Cokeville

