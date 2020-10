Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby's number one offense in the conference mounted a second-half comeback to beat Highland, 28-20.

With the win, the Trojans capture their second consecutive 5A District 5-6 championship. Rigby also extends their win streak to 17 straight games.

The defending state champions host Madison next Friday in Rigby.

Highland travels to Idaho Falls for their last regular-season game next Friday.