South Fremont upsets top-ranked Sugar-Salem

St. Anthony, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The stage was set for Sugar-Salem to take home the 3A District 6 title. All the Diggers needed was one more win.

South Fremont denied Sugar-Salem of celebrating in St. Anthony as the Cougars beat the Diggers, 27-21.

The Cougars have a chance to win the conference championship next Friday against Teton.

Sugar-Salem hosts Mountain Home and awaits to see if they will be in a three-way tie for the top spot in the conference.