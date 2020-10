Sports

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby powered past Madison, 56-6 in the Battle of the Bridge.

With the win, the defending state champions extend their winning streak to 18 straight games.

The Trojans get a bye next week in the 5A State playoffs as they are the number one seed in the East region.

Madison travels to Bonneville on Thursday to play a makeup game.