Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Highland had little trouble dispatching of Idaho Falls 61-19 Friday. The Rams two quick touchdowns to jump ahead early.

Fourth ranked Highland marched down the field on its opening drive to score a touchdown. The Tigers fumbled on their first offensive play deep in their own territory. Rams took advantage and found the endzone again.

Highland will host a 5a state playoff game next week. Idaho Falls ends its season winless.