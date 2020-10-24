Teton stuns South Fremont to force Kansas City playoff

Sports

St. Anthony, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Teton took down South Fremont 19-13 Friday to create a three way tie in the Mountain Rivers Conference standings. Now it will take more football to determine a conference champion.

Teton, South Fremont, and Sugar-Salem will play a Kansas City style playoff 6 pm Monday at Madison High School. The winner will secure a spot in the 3A state playoffs.

The other two will have to wait until the final MaxPreps rankings come out Sunday to learn their postseason fate.