Thunder Ridge climbs over Hillcrest

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Thunder Ridge beat rival Hillcrest for the first time ever 28-10 Friday. The win also gives the third year program its first winning regular season in school history.

Next up for the Titans is another first for them. Thunder Ridge qualifies for the 5A state playoffs. They head to the postseason riding a school record four game winning streak.

The Knights will have to wait for the MaxPreps rankings to come out on Sunday before they know what is in store for them in the 4A playoffs.