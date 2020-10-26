High school football playoff matchups set

Sports

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The first round matchups for the 2020 high school football playoffs are finally set. Monday's Kansas City playoff in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference was the final matter to settle.

Here are the first round matchups:

5A:

Thunder Ridge at Eagle

Mt. View at Post Falls

Meridian at Highland

Timberline at Skyview

4A:

Twin Falls vs Skyline (Madison HS Fri 7 pm)

Nampa at Middleton

Moscow at Jerome

Hillcrest at Sandpoint

Minico at Emmett

Vallivue at Blackfoot

Lakeland at Century

Pocatello at Bishop Kelly

3A:

Kellogg at Kimberly

Weiser at Fruitland

American Falls at South Fremont

2A:

Malad at Firth

Soda Springs at Aberdeen

West Jefferson at Bear Lake

1AD1:

Lakeside at Oakley

Murtaugh at Lighthouse Christian

Lapwai at Kamiah

Grace at Clearwater Valley

1AD2:

Hansen at Watersprings

Rockland at Carey

Timberline at Dietrich

Council at North Gem

Castleford at Horseshoe Bend