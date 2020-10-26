High school football playoff matchups set
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The first round matchups for the 2020 high school football playoffs are finally set. Monday's Kansas City playoff in the 3A Mountain Rivers Conference was the final matter to settle.
Here are the first round matchups:
5A:
Thunder Ridge at Eagle
Mt. View at Post Falls
Meridian at Highland
Timberline at Skyview
4A:
Twin Falls vs Skyline (Madison HS Fri 7 pm)
Nampa at Middleton
Moscow at Jerome
Hillcrest at Sandpoint
Minico at Emmett
Vallivue at Blackfoot
Lakeland at Century
Pocatello at Bishop Kelly
3A:
Kellogg at Kimberly
Weiser at Fruitland
American Falls at South Fremont
2A:
Malad at Firth
Soda Springs at Aberdeen
West Jefferson at Bear Lake
1AD1:
Lakeside at Oakley
Murtaugh at Lighthouse Christian
Lapwai at Kamiah
Grace at Clearwater Valley
1AD2:
Hansen at Watersprings
Rockland at Carey
Timberline at Dietrich
Council at North Gem
Castleford at Horseshoe Bend
