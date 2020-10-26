Sugar-Salem tops South Fremont, Teton in Kansas City playoff

Sports

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Suger-Salem returns to the 3A state playoffs after winning a Kansas City playoff Monday night. The Diggers swept through South Fremont and Teton to claim the conference championship.

Bridger Lee had a huge night for Sugar-Salem. His interception ended a South Fremont possession. Lee then caught a touchdown pass to beat the Cougars. He also scored a TD grab against Teton to clinch the conference title.

The two-time defending champs will get a first round bye. South Fremont hosts American Falls to open the playoffs on Friday. Teton's season is over.