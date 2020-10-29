Skip to Content
October 29, 2020
Carey proves to be too much for Rockland

CAREY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Carey hadn't played a game in over a month. They picked up right where they left off. The Panthers routed Rockland 88-12 in the opening round of the 1AD2 state playoffs.

Rockland's season ends with a 4-6 overall record. The Bulldogs started strong winning their first three games. They would only manage one more win as they would lose their final three games.

The Panthers improve to 6-0 and will play at Garden Valley next week in the semifinals.

Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder

Dylan is a sports anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

