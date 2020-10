Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - After trailing Meridian by a touchdown in the third, Highland scored 21 unanswered points down the stretch to down the Warriors 42-28.

Running back Kaleb Demuzio carried the ball 39 times for 242 yards and a score.

The Rams advance to the 5A quarterfinals where they will take on Rocky Mountain. The Grizzlies had a bye week in the first round.