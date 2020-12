Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Century picked up their third straight win with a 61-46 victory over Logan (UT).

The game was moved up from Wednesday, Dec. 9, to this Friday, Dec. 4.

Emmett Holt scored 21 points for the Diamondbacks. Eli Williams led Century with 26 points.

The Diamondbacks host Burley on Tuesday, Dec. 8.