IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Rigby's sixth-straight win handed Thunder Ridge their first loss of the season.

The Trojans defeated the Titans, 51-44 on Wednesday night.

Brooke Donnelly and Hadley Good each had 10 points for the Trojans. Lauren Davenport scored 13 points for the Titans.

Rigby looks for their seventh-straight win on Friday as they travel to Idaho Falls. Thunder Ridge looks to get back on track on Friday at Madison.