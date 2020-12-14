Bengals start Big Sky play with home win over the Bears

Sports

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho State women's basketball defeated Northern Colorado 74-67 Monday in the Bengals conference opener.

Dora Goles led Idaho State with 15 points. Three other Bengals also scored in double digits. Callie Bourne had 14 points, Estefania Ors added 13 and Diaba Konate provided 12 points.

Bourne had a well rounded game leading the Bengals with 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Northern Colorado was playing with just eight available players. Alisha Davis and Alecia Whyte each had 16 points to lead the Bears.

The two teams will meet up again on Wednesday at Reed Gym. Tip off is at 5 pm.